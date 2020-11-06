BTS: V asks ARMY not to worry about Suga’s health

BTS group idol V talked about his partner Suga and how he is doing after his shoulder surgery.

As we revealed to you on Somagnews, BTS member Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3.

In Big Hit Entertainment’s statement to BTS ARMY, Yoongi even shared a message to comfort the fandom that he knew that he would be worried and sad about his health.

“Please understand that this time is my opportunity to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a while, please wait for me to come back to you,” the 27-year-old rapper wrote.

Minutes before Big Hit’s statement was shared on Weverse, V connected with the fandom by telling ARMY that they were on his mind and that he was practicing a lot for BTS’s upcoming year-end performances.

V says Suga is fine after his surgery

Once the news broke about Suga’s surgery, Taehyung assured ARMY that they didn’t have to worry too much about Yoongi by commenting on a fan post.

According to ARMY member @ choi_bts2, when the fan posted “Suga oppa, rest”, V commented, “Yoongi hyung is resting well after his surgery. Yoongi: I love you. He said, don’t worry too much,” it makes him feel more painful, “with a laughing emoticon to ease stressful mood.

While ARMY was shocked at the way TaeTae comforted the fandom along with Suga’s message, #GetWellSoonYoongi became a trending topic on Twitter.

Fans were in awe of Yoongi getting over the pain during BTS’s MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E online concert, while also performing a V Live session, playing guitar, right before his surgery.

