BTS unleashes theories with the advance of the Winter Package 2021

The BTS members packed their best clothes for winter and visited an ideal tourist destination that showcased South Korea’s natural wealth.

Bangtan Sonyeondan singers and rappers shared an interesting preview video for Winter Package 2021. The K-pop band set out on a winter trip to South Korea’s Gangwon province.

Several activities will mark the return of the boys of BTS to the world of music, one of them is the upcoming release of the record material ‘BE Essential Edition’, a special collection version.

A year ago, K-pop artists replaced the Summer Package with the Winter Package , it is the same dynamic, only they visited an ideal destination to spend the winter , surrounded by friends and good experiences.

Recently, in a 1 minute 16 second video, the ‘Dynamite‘ performers presented some details of the Winter Package 2021 . The singers and rappers showed off their warmest looks for ARMY.

WHERE WAS BTS’S WINTER PACKAGE 2021 RECORDED?

Through the BANGTANGTV channel on the YouTube platform, Big Hit posted an interesting preview of the cold journey that the artists took to surprise ARMY with exclusive videos and photos from the coldest season of the year.

The clip began with a deep take on the idols’ faces , to give it a touch of mystery, they held a lit match, ARMY believes it is a clear reference to the drama ‘Goblin’, starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun.

In ‘Goblin’, Ji Eun Tak’s character believed that:

If you blow a lit match, that special person will suddenly appear in front of you

Fans also noticed clear images that reminded them of the ‘You Never Walk Alone’ record material. Is it a sign of the comeback? Shortly after they appeared walking down a path full of white nine, some were jumping and others were smiling at the camera.

The Winter Package 2021 BTS recorded in the province of Gangwon in Korea of the South, a place known for its mountain scenery, perfect for skiing, montañismos and other action sports.

Near Gangwon is the city of Pyeongchang, popular for hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics, one of the most important international competitions in the world.

There ‘s no official release date of Winter 2021 Package of BTS , in the coming days the agency representing the group will release more information about the merch.