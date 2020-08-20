BTS Universe Story where you can create your BTS story

Pre-registrations for the new BTS-themed game BTS Universe Story have started on both iOS and Android platforms. The game will make it possible for BTS fans to create their own BTS stories.

Netmarble, one of the biggest game companies in South Korea, has started the pre-registration process for BTS Universe Story, which will be the second mobile game of the music group BTS, which has succeeded in fascinating millions of young people around the world since its release in 2013.

BTS Universe Story, which will be released on both iOS and Android platforms on October 29, is generally defined as an “interactive mobile storytelling platform”. Players will be able to create their own stories in the BTS Universe Story, as well as follow existing stories.

In the BTS Universe Story, players will be able to create their own BTS stories and share them with others in the Create Story mode. Players will be able to determine everything from dialogues to scenes while creating the story.

In the mode called Play Story, players will enter a pre-fictional story where they can customize BTS characters’ outfits. Of course, these stories will also be interactive and the fiction will continue in the hands of the actors.

BTS Universe Story trailer



