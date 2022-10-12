BTS, TWICE, NAT 127, ENHANCE, SEVENTEEN, New Jeans, BLACKPINK and Stray Kids occupy the first places in the Billboard World Albums chart

Billboard published the World Albums chart for the week ending October 15!

Four months after its release, BTS’ anthology album “Proof” rose to number one on the chart again, taking the top spot for the fifth week in a row.

BTS’s 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear” also re-entered the World Albums chart at number 15 this week, ranking at number 196th on the chart for the entire week.

TWICE’s album “BETWEEN 1&2” rose to number 2 again in its sixth week on the chart, and also became the first K-pop artist’s album of 2022 to spend six weeks on the Billboard 200.

NCT 127’s latest studio album “2 Baddies” has been ranked #3 on the World Albums chart for the third week in a row, and is also on the Billboard 200 chart for the third week in a row.

ENHANCE’s album “MANIFESTO: DAY 1” again climbed to 6th place on the World Albums chart for the 10th week in a row, and SEVENTEEN’s re-released album “SECTOR 17” took 10th place (now it’s the 11th week).

NewJeans’ debut EP “New Jeans” climbed to number 12 in its ninth week on the chart, and BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” climbed back to number 13 in its 101st overall week.

Finally, almost seven months after its first release, Stray Kids’ “ODDINARY” re-entered the World Albums chart at number 14, marking its 21st consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to all the artists!