BTS tops the list of the biggest global artists by IFPI

BTS becomes the first K-POP group to top the annual list. The BTS group was recognized as the greatest global artist of 2021 by the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry). The federation represents the interests of the music industry around the world and collects sales and consumption data in general.

Once again, BTS made history! It is the first time that an Asian artist appears at the top of that list – everyone else in the ranking is Western. Taylor Swift is in second place and Drake in third.

In 2020, BTS consolidated itself by placing “ Dynamite ” in first place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as in other countries. Other hits of the year are “Love Goes on” and “ON”.

  • # 1 BTS
  • # 2 Taylor Swift
  • # 3 Drake
  • # 4 The Weeknd
  • # 5 Billie Eilish
  • # 6 Eminem
  • # 7 Post Malone
  • # 8 Ariana Grande
  • # 9 Juice WRLD
  • # 10 Justin Bieber

Fans are celebrating yet another great feat of BTS on social media.

