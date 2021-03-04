BTS tops IFPI’s list of top global artists

The South Korean group BTS, formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, consists of seven members: RM , Jin , SUGA , J-Hope , Jimin , V and Jungkook .

BTS was recognized as the greatest global artist of 2021 by the IFPI ( International Federation of the Phonographic Industry ). The federation represents the interests of the music industry worldwide, analyzes data on sales and consumption. This Thursday (4/3) the IFPI released the ranking, which corresponds to the year 2020 . “Congratulations to BTS, winner of #IFPIGlobalArtistChart “, said the tweet.

The group made history! This is the first time that an Asian group or artist appears at the top of the list, all the others in the ranking are westerners. American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is in second place and rapper Drake in third. Check out the list below:

# 1 BTS

# 2 Taylor Swift

# 3 Drake

# 4 The Weeknd

# 5 Billie Eilish

# 6 Eminem

# 7 Post Malone

# 8 Ariana Grande

# 9 Juice WRLD

# 10 Justin Bieber

The k-pop group BTS has consolidated itself by placing the single Dynamite in first place on the American music chart Billboard Hot 100 . The music chart considers radio reproductions and sales data. According to Billboard , there were 33.9 million streams in the United States and 300,000 copies sold in the first week alone.

Fans are celebrating this achievement. BTS is the most talked about subject on Twitter around the world, check out some reactions below: