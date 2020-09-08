BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for second week in a row

BTS’s Dynamite is at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the second week in a row, and the group sent a message to their fans

BTS fans have had a season full of successes and celebrations, recently Dynamite allowed the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan to become the first artists from South Korea to reach number 1 on Billboard’s weekly chart, but they have repeated this success thanks to the support of his fans.

The Hot 100 chart for a new week was announced today, however BTS continues to lead this list by taking first place for the second week.

Maintaining the top spot on Billboard’s weekly chart for two consecutive weeks is no easy task, in fact, only 20 music figures have achieved it and BTS is one of them. Wow

The group members reacted to this achievement with an emotional post on their Twitter account, where they thanked ARMY for their support in making this possible.

The Bangtan Sonyeondan boys ‘message expressed the K-Pop group members’ surprise at this news, which continues to be a source of pride for Big Hit Entertainment idols and their fans around the world.

We can’t believe this is really happening to us! Thank you, thank you, thank you #BTSARMY!

This has been one of the many records that BTS has reached during this year and also one of the pleasant results since the launch of Dynamite. What will happen when the K-Pop group reveals their new record material?

Recently, BTS also sent a message congratulating their fans for winning #BestFanArmy at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Find out what these idols had to say.



