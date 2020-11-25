BTS toasted to celebrate their GRAMMY nomination

The Bangtan Bous singers and rappers gathered in an emotional VLive to celebrate with their millions of fans their first GRAMMY Award nomination, the idols had fun and revealed their emotions for this incredible achievement.

Officially, BTS is the first K-pop group to be nominated for the 2021 GRAMMYs, one of the most important music ceremonies in the world that for years have awarded the most outstanding artists in the industry.

Yesterday it was announced that the Bangtan Boys were competing in the category of Best Pop Duo / Group Performance with the English single Dynamite. A song that received a lot of attention from the international public and placed in the best places of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Immediately, the idols shared a video of their celebration and their reactions were very emotional, the Big Hit Entertainment band dreamed of being part of the awards given by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States.

The celebration for his nomination could not be complete without ARMY, one of the most faithful fandoms and who always demonstrated his power in each of the social networks and online platforms. BTS organized a VLive and made a virtual party with their fans, we will tell you all the details below.

BTS TOASTED A VLIVE TO CELEBRATE THEIR 2021 GRAMMYS NOMINATION

Taehyung was in charge of receiving the public on the VLive platform, the singer asked:

What is the reason that we are connected Jimin?

Jimin replied that thanks to a GRAMMY nomination, the excitement in the room was felt, even the idols smiled at the camera, Hoseok commented that he had always had the doubt of what artists felt when they heard his name when being nominated.

Such a special goal needed a unique celebration, the Mic Drop performers brought refreshing drinks to toast with ARMY, Namjoon led the speech and the countdown to the toast.

Suga is recovering from her shoulder surgery, she was present on the live broadcast, her colleagues brought a photograph of the rapper, a gesture that demonstrated the chemistry between the group.

The mishaps were also experienced and Jimin was the one who opened the bottle of his drink, poured the glasses and one spilled some liquid, the others blamed V, he began to clean, but when he drank from his glass, he forgot to remove the mask . LOL.

