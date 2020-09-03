BTS to Set Three World Records with ‘Dynamite’

BTS and ARMY once again presented to the public another achievement that was no less proud than being number 1 on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’.

Guinness World Records officially announced BTS’s world record-breaking with their new song ‘Dynamite’, via their official website and social media accounts on September 2, 2020.

With ‘Dynamite’, BTS broke three records at once namely ‘Most watched video on YouTube in 24 Hours’,’ Most watched music video on YouTube in 24 Hours’ and ‘Most watched music video on YouTube in 24 Hours by K-Pop groups’.

This achievement adds to the group’s other streak of achievements such as the largest audience during a live streaming of a music concert through their online concert titled “Bang Bang Con The Live” last July.

Sorry to keep you waiting, @BTS_twt fans 😉 ✅ Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours

✅ Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours

✅ most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group#Dynamite has broke another three @GWR titles! 🎉https://t.co/jOUoUnu78Y — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 2, 2020



