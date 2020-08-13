BTS to relive the 90s with Dynamite

BTS will go back in time with “Dynamite”, a song with a retro style inspired by the 90s. Nickelodeon, lots of denim, bright colors, the Friends series? The K-pop group will have a concept that portrays the nostalgia of those years where technology was not what it is now, but little by little the first advances began to appear.

Recently, BTS revealed the first group teaser for “Dynamite”, a song that will be released on August 21, the boys fell in love with ARMY with their attractive side, posing like a bad boy, carefree but without losing style.

the retro concept- the way they all look so good- the way dynamite‘s gonna be a whole cultural reset- goodbye i’m evaporating pic.twitter.com/VI68SQ7O49 — natalie⁷ (@vminsfloor) August 12, 2020

The concept of “Dynamite” is described as retro, chic and 90s. The idols wear jeans-style pants, denim jackets, classics of the time, glasses, an accessory that was part of the fashion of that time.

In addition, the boys were portrayed in what appears to be a basketball court, a sport that was iconic and had its peak in that decade thanks to figures such as Michael Jordan. In the background, there is a mural with bright colors, tones that were used in the 90s.

There are also details such as an arcade machine that appears in Jin’s individual teaser, they were the first video games that young people enjoyed from those years, although you had to go to a plaza or shopping centers to play them.

“Dynamite” was described by BTS as a song to cheer up ARMY, in addition, the single will be released in vinyl and cassette versions, the recording formats of that time. Are you ready for this retro music explosion?



