BTS to release Stay Gold MV, here’s what you need to know

BTS’s new music video is getting closer, know all the details about its premiere. The premiere of the music video for the song Stay Gold of BTS is just a few hours, so everything must ARMY prepare for the launch.

BTS will be returning soon with new Japanese record material, but before that happens, the group will present the premiere of a new video .

Although the song Stay Gold was revealed days ago, BTS will bring new surprises very soon with the clip they prepared to promote this melody.

Don’t miss the premiere of this video and find out everything you need to know prior to its premiere.

SCHEDULE

The video will be available from June 26 and, if you want to follow its premiere, here are the times for each country:

3:00 AM – Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador

4:00 AM – Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico

5:00 AM – Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Cuba and the Dominican Republic

6:00 AM – Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina

11:00 AM – Spain

The video will premiere on the YouTube channel of Universal Music Japan, if you want to subscribe and activate the notifications click here to visit it from now on.

BTS members shared a special message to encourage ARMY to wait for this premiere, Jin noted that this song is very special because it tells us that even if the world is not full of good things only, the song shares a message that invites you to never lose your shine.

For his part , V decided to advance a bit about what we will see in the Stay Gold music video, since he pointed out that we will be able to see the members act a little.

Some previous scenes from this music video were shared through Japanese television, if you want to see those images you can find them below:

The interview BTS had with VOGUE Japan was recently revealed, where they reflected on what they think their lives will be like 10 years from now .



