BTS to release new remix of Dynamite version NightTime

BTS announced the release of several remixes of the single ‘Dynamite’, the new versions are named NightTime, an incredible concept that will make you enjoy the talent of idols.

The Bangtan Boys surprised their fans around the world in August by releasing the single ‘Dynamite’, an English song that marks the K-pop band’s third musical comeback in 2020.

The MV for their track broke the record as the most watched clip in the shortest time, registering 100 million views in 24 hours, reaffirming the power and popularity of the band represented by the Big Hit Entertainment company.

Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM put together a few different versions of ‘Dynamite’ with interesting mixes that added a new twist to the song composed by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.

If you were wanting more remixes of ‘Dynamite’, this news will make you happy, because through Twitter, the Big Hit Entertainment company announced the premiere of several versions of the Bangtan Boys single due to the great success of their musical work.

NightTime and DayTime are the two concepts of the remixes of ‘Dynamite’, although we know that you will love the songs, each of the tracks have a different style that identifies them. Yay!

‘Dynamite’ NightTime are slower, deeper remixes that promise to give a new tonality to the BTS idol song. ‘Dynamite’ NightTime will have 4 different tracks:

Slow Jam.

Bedroom.

Retro

Midnight.

‘Dynamite’ DayTime are remixes that were already released on the group’s YouTube channel and that ARMY can also enjoy on other music platforms, the 4 versions are: ‘Acoustic’, ‘EDM’, ‘Tropical’ and ‘Poolside’ .

The songs that make up the remix of ‘Dynamite’ NightTime version will be released on September 18 at 1 pm in Korean time.

