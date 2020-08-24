BTS to release new Dynamite video

BTS will release another version of the ‘Dynamite’ video, K-pop idols assured that it would be a funnier clip than the original. Wooo.

Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook successfully released the song ‘Dynamite’, their first track entirely in the English language that the idols created especially for ARMY.

The single has conquered all musical platforms, including YouTube, where it has already exceeded 100 million views, generating a new brand on the Internet, many celebrities such as John Cena have expressed their support for singers and rappers.

The surprises that the Bangtan Boys prepared for their followers do not stop there, as the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment are revealing new details of the promotional activities for the song ‘Dynamite’.

It was recently reported that tomorrow, August 24, a new version of ‘Dynamite’ will be released, fans of the band are very happy to have another video of the single to enjoy two different concepts.

Yoongi stated that the B-Side of ‘Dynamite’ is a more fun clip than the official MV, so everyone is very excited to see the BTS members in another of their facets.

So that ARMY from around the world can join the conversation for the premiere of the video, a new emoji was created on Twitter, the symbol is a disco ball, shiny and unique, which refers to the retro style that inspired the boys to create the melody and the concept of his single.

The emoji is already available on the platform, you can start using it if you wish, express your excitement for the launch countdown. If you don’t want to miss the premiere of the new ‘Dynamite’ video, here are the times when the clip will be released in your country.

TIMETABLE FOR THE PREMIERE OF THE B-SIDE VERSION OF ‘DYNAMITE’:

9:00 AM: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala.

10:00 AM: Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Panama.

11:00 AM: Chile, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

12:00 PM: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

5:00 PM: Spain.



