BTS to release IONIQ: I’m On It, their new song

‘IONIQ: I’m On It’ is the name of the new song that BTS will release as part of their work with the Hyundai car company.

The Bangtan Boys are known all over the world, their music transcends any cultural and language barrier, the group represented by Big Hit Entertainment has a very high brand reputation.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and RM are the images of several important brands, number one companies in each of their areas such as sportswear, relaxing chairs, toys, technology and cars.

For some time, the performers of ‘Rain’ signed a contract to be the image of the renowned car company Hyundai and from that moment on, various images and photographs of their campaign together were released.

A surprise that all ARMY will love is that the boys of BTS will release new music as part of their activities with Hyundai, that’s right! The company’s social networks released the news officially.

Through the @ hyundai.lifestyle account on Instagram, an image of Taehyung was published, in the description you can read:

New music that #HyundaixBTS has prepared will be released on August 31.



