BTS to release a DVD of their concert at Wembley Stadium

BTS’s concert video for the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour at Wembley could be released for sale via DVD.

Bangtan members and their fans around the world must be missing the idol group’s performances at concerts and live shows, however Big Hit Entertainment might surprise us with the release of a concert on DVD to give fans comfort. .

Previously, the Bangtan boys put on sale a DVD of the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, this material showed the concert that the idols had in Sao Paolo, Brazil, but a similar surprise could come very soon.

Big Hit Entertainment has plans to release a concert on DVD of this same tour, however, the new material would show scenes from the show that BTS gave at Wembley Stadium, located in London England.

This material is already under review, so the announcement of its launch could surprise us at any time.

This DVD concert would come at a special time where many K-Pop fans miss the shows that idols perform around the world, as events of this type continue to be postponed until further notice within most countries.

Recently, Tedros Adhanom, director of the WHO, recognized the work of BTS to lift the spirits of many fans around the world who feel motivated to learn about their new projects and musical releases, for which he sent them his thanks and a congratulations.