BTS to receive a special gift for their performance at the GRAMMYs

The boys of BTS will meet one more goal by joining the GRAMMY line up but they will also take a set of gifts

Different stars of the music industry will be in charge of entertaining the music awards, Distinctive Asset is especially grateful to guest artists such as BTS.

All music fans look forward to the award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in the United States for 2021, as in addition to seeing great artists being recognized for their talent, we will also enjoy amazing musical shows. BTS will be present.

The idol group and all other GRAMMY guests will get a one-of-a-kind gift from Lash Fary and Distinctive Assets. All of them will be given a bag that includes items that reflect diversity and respect while offering great utility.

WHAT DOES THE GOODY BAG FOR BTS INCLUDE?

These kits for the artists invited to the awards seek to reflect inclusion and respect for people beyond the distinctions of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Pop Mansion (@kpop_mansion)

What the BTS singers will find in their gifts ranges from a scarf and a coat to luxury tea, a children’s book, tennis shoes, bath products among many others. It is believed that the value of this kit could reach $ 5,000 in kind. Wow!