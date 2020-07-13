BTS to perform on NTV Sukkiri, follow live broadcast

BTS will have an interview and a musical presentation on this channel. BTS members will be on a Japanese show for a new musical performance .

The idol group of the moment is preparing to release their fourth album in Japanese language , but after having revealed the first two singles, they still have a lot to show their fans around the world.

Recently, BTS first featured an rendition of the song Your Eyes Tell , the second single from Map of the soul 7: The Journey , but this emotional performance won’t be the only one we’ll see.

The boys from BTS will have an interview on NTV Sukkiri, in addition, it was announced that they will offer a special musical presentation for their fans.

Get all the details below and follow the live stream .

WHEN TO SEE BTS ON NTV SUKKIRI?

The BTS presentation will take place on July 14 at 9:30 a.m. in Korean time, then we leave you a list of schedules so you can identify which one corresponds to your country.

JULY 13

6:30 PM: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras

7:30 PM: Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama

8:30 PM: Chile, Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba

9:30 PM: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay

JULY 14

2:30 AM: Spain

WHERE CAN I SEE THE TRANSMISSION?

To follow the live presentation of BTS and not miss any moment of his interview you can use the following link, we recommend you follow the transmission from your computer for a better operation of the page.

Option 1



