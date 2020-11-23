BTS to perform on Good Morning America

BTS will brighten their fans’ day from early on with their presentation on Good Morning America. Know all the details of their show in the morning, the schedules and link to see the idols.

The members of BTS returned with new music to the stages of the world, ‘BE’ conquered the best places on the popularity charts, demonstrating the power that the band originally from South Korea has.

Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook and RM promoted the launch of their record material worldwide, organized presentations in different shows and this November 23 they will arrive on the Good Morning America program to conquer the audience.

GMA revealed a colorful teaser video where they officially announced the participation of the singers and rappers in the show as part of the Concert Series, the idols will share different songs from the album ‘BE’ such as ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’.

ARMY’s emotion was present on social networks, the Beyond The Scene fandom demonstrated its love for the post, which exceeded one million views. Know the schedules and links to follow the live broadcast.

SCHEDULES TO SEE BTS ON THE GOOD MORNING AMERICA PROGRAM

November 23.

6:00 AM Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico.

7:00 AM Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama.

8:00 AM Dominican Republic, Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

9:00 AM Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay.

1:00 PM Spain.



