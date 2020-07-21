BTS To Perform At iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020

The members of BTS were invited to the 10th anniversary of the iHeart Radio 2020 festival. These are all the details. BTS is within the lineup of the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2020 concert.

The Bangtan Boys are 7 world-famous K-pop artists, their music has broken barriers and records, regardless of language, fans enjoy their creative work and positive message alike.

This 2020 is one of the busiest years for the Bangtan Boys, its success and impact was reflected in the sale of the record materials ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 poster was recently unveiled, a series of concerts highly anticipated by fans, as they bring together important and influential figures in the music industry.

The name of BTS was one of the most caught the attention of Internet users, the idols of Big Hit Entertainment will celebrate the festival’s 10th anniversary with its powerful performance.

The dynamics of the iHeart Radio 2020 Music Festival this year will conform to the protection measures to avoid contagions by COVID-19, this edition will be virtually in a 2-day mega concert and will be transmitted through the app The CW.

You can enjoy iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 on September 18 and 19. There are still many surprises that the organizers will gradually reveal on the event’s official social networks.

Other artists, musicians, and celebrities who were announced for the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 are: Coldplay, Kane Brown, Khalid, Migos, Miley Cirus, Keith Urban, User, and Thomas Rhett.

For more updates to BTS’s presentation at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020, stay tuned for all of our notes.

