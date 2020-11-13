BTS to perform at Disney Sing Along, all you need to know

The spirit of Christmas and BTS will brighten the festivities of their fans, the idols will sing in the Disney special that brings together big stars from the music industry.

The end of the year is full of very special events, not only in music, but also with events to celebrate family bonding and the Christmas festivities. If you still do not catch this holiday spirit, BTS will motivate you to do so, the idols will perform at Disney Holiday Sing Along 2020 along with other stars.

The Disney Sing Along specials consist of programs where various groups and singers perform melodies that you can accompany following the lyrics displayed on the screen, but this time, it is an event that will kick off the Christmas festivities, so all the Performances will include this vibe.

WHEN WILL BTS BE AT DISNEY HOLYDAY SING ALONG?

The program will be broadcast on November 30 and you can enjoy it through the ABC television network. K-Pop idols will perform the magical tune Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, but there will be other surprises.

Among the artists that will be part of this special are also Chloe X Halle, Adam Lambert, Pink, Katy Perry and many more stars.

