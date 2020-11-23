BTS to perform at 2020 AMAs, follow live stream

The AMAS 2020 is one of the most important musical ceremonies in the world, the idols of the Bangtan Boys will present two songs from their repertoire, they are also nominated in several categories. Know the schedules and links to see the awards.

BTS made their comeback with ‘BE’, one of the most anticipated productions by K-pop fans, a few days after their successful comeback, they will perform at the 2020 American Music Awards. Woow!

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Suga and V compete for the categories of Favorite Pop / Rock Duo or Group and Favorite Social Artist, fans of the band showed their love by voting for their favorite idols.

The Bangtan Boys organized a special show for the audience of the awards, on stage they will share the performance of ‘Dynamite’, the group’s first single in English and ‘Life Goes On’, a recently released track.

BTS sent a special message to ARMY, inviting them to be a part of this musical party, the boys commented on their excitement to present new music and hope that their fandom will show their support.

The appointment to see the AMAS 2020 awards is this November 22, other stars that will grace the famous carpet will be: Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. OMG!

Find out the schedules and links so you don’t miss BTS’s presentation at the AMAS 2020 awards.

SCHEDULES TO SEE BTS AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020

November 22th.

6:00 PM Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico.

7:00 PM Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama.

8:00 PM Dominican Republic, Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

9:00 PM Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay.

November 23.

1:00 AM Spain.



