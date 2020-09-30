BTS to participate in the 2020 Billboard Music Awards gala

BTS will be part of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards gala with a new performance during the awards ceremony.

The BigHit group continues to gain popularity in the United States, after the success of “Dynamite”, the idols have had a series of presentations, promotions and interviews in various media and American shows, they will also join the Billboard gala, the group will be one of the artists who will perform a performance at the 2020 ceremony.

Through the Jimmy Fallon show, BTS has had a week full of special presentations and after finishing the show on Tuesday night, Billboard revealed their first promotional teaser for the 2020 edition and presented the K-pop group as one of the artists. chosen to make a musical presentation for the third consecutive year.

The Bangtan boys will be able to celebrate the success of “Dynamite” and their first # 1 on the Hot 100 chart with a new performance, most likely they will sing their single in English, as it has given them the opportunity to fulfill new dreams in their career, the awards will be held online, due to the restrictions that exist due to the pandemic and that make it impossible for them to travel.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will be held on October 14, BTS is one of the first artists to be announced as part of the line up, in addition, the night will not only be a celebration of the success of “Dynamite”, as idols also compete in order to win two new trophies.

BTS IS PART OF THE LINE UP AND COMPETES IN 2 CATEGORIES OF THE 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

BigHit’s group competes in the categories “Top Duo or Group” and “Top Social Artist”, BTS managed to win both nominations last year, it is hoped that they can repeat the feat in this new edition. ARMY shared various messages of support and congratulations for the boys, as they continue to show why they are the international sensation of the moment.

BTS and ARMY will have a new week full of music, the group will first perform their online concert “Map of the soul ON: E”, on October 10 and 11, 3 days later, it will be their presentation at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.



