BTS to launch a new collection of hanbok dolls

BTS to launch a new line of hanbok dolls in collaboration with Mattel Prestige, the new figures will be limited edition

The K-pop group has already started promotions for their new album “BE”, a comeback that will consolidate the best year of their career, as they broke new records on music platforms. Idols have gained great popularity in music, but they have also boosted tourism from their native country, inspiring collectibles.

Through Korean media, it was announced that BTS and Mattel Prestige will launch a line of dolls with hanbok costumes, a traditional garment of Korean culture, ARMY will be able to enjoy a great Christmas gift, the collection is inspired by the Dang Jang , a figure made personally by artisans with an experience of 20 years.

The first reports indicate that they will be sold through the GMarket portal, each of the dolls measures about 30 centimeters and their outfits are reminiscent of the clothes that Suga used for his “Daechwita” MV, this launch is in order to give to know the style, life and culture of South Korea.

BTS INSPIRES HANBOK DOLLS

According to the information revealed, the Mattel collection will cost 149,000 won, that is, approximately 2,600 Mexican pesos and there will only be 1,000 units per member of BTS, they will be limited pieces.

The BTS Hanbok collection was inspired by the S version of their album “Love Yourself: Answer”, each of the boys wears a different hanbok, with bright colors, ornaments and a hat known as Gat, both the suit and this accessory were used by men in the Joseon era.The garments were handcrafted by skilled craftsmen by the Danjang company.

The Bangtan hanbok dolls will be a mix between art and modern times, connecting the traditions and ancient style of South Korea. It’s not known when the release date will be, but if you’ve got the money saved you could be one of the lucky ones to pick up one of Mattel’s limited parts.

The boys gave a warm winter performance during “Good Morning America”, the group presented “Life Goes On” from Time Square.



