BTS to launch a collection of genderless shirts

BTS will be releasing a collection of genderless shirts inspired by the concept of the “IDOL” MV. The BigHit group is ready for its new commercial project hand in hand with SYSTEM, the clothing brand they previously worked with in May. K-pop idols want you to be inspired by their style and dress comfortably no matter what type of clothing you choose. The stock will be very limited, we tell you everything you need to know.

Through the official Handsome SYSTEM account, the clothing company released the teasers for the collection “Shirts 7”, a special edition of BTS shirts inspired by the IDOL MV, the lead single from the album “Love Yourself: Answer”. The launch of this clothing line will be this August 27 through the official website of SYSTEM and the Weverse Shop.

Each of the garments is inspired by the Bangtan boys, the designs, embroideries and patterns of the fabrics are inspired by the elements, the concept of “IDOL”, in addition, they represent the essence of each of the members of BTS, whose motto for this collection of is: “Be beautiful your way”, a new message of self-love.

SYSTEM described the Shirts 7 collection as singularity and style, it will have no gender, since the idea is that ARMY can dress comfortably and without prejudice, since fashion has been characterized by breaking the lines between masculine and feminine. Regarding the stock, the company informed that it will be limited, as only 770 sets will be on sale with the 7 shirts of Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V.

Pricing has not been revealed yet, but the SYSTEM collection is expected to sell out, as BTS is a brand that promises to sell out of any of their releases. Bangtan stars are characterized by having a unique style to wear and with this collection they could impose their own fashion.

The shirts have different designs, from black, a plaid pattern, white with prints, among others. SYSTEM collected the concept of “IDOL”, a MV that was very colorful. SHIRTS 7 will go on sale the day after tomorrow.



