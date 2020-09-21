BTS to have acoustic concert at Tiny Desk

BTS continues to promote “Dynamite” and they will perform an acoustic presentation on the Tiny Desk program, don’t miss the live broadcast.

The BigHit group has had a great reception with their first single in English, the boys have won wins, added new records, have revealed various versions and have performed in various programs with their musical repertoire, including “Dynamite”, this Monday not if you miss your participation in Tiny Desk, we share the transmission schedules with you.

Through its official Twitter account, the music program Tiny Desk revealed that its next guest will be the K-pop group BTS. The program will air tomorrow, Monday, September 21. This musical show takes place in a kind of library, where the artists stand in front of the microphone, conduct an interview and sing their best songs in acoustic version.

The idols’ show may have been recorded earlier, or they may be holding a simultaneous link from South Korea. If you do not want to miss the participation of the boys, we leave you the schedules and live transmission link of Tiny Desk.

Schedule:

September 21st

7:00 am: Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala

8:00 am: Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Panama

9:00 am: Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Paraguay

10:00 am: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay

15:00 pm: Spain



