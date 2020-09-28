BTS to be awarded with Asia Game Changer effect

The boys of BTS will be awarded for their work in music and put the name of South Korea high in the Asia Game Changer Awards 2020 this coming October 22, know all the details.

BTS is one of the most popular youth bands today, the agency group Big Hit Entertainment has become an important spokesperson for music and social issues internationally.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM are currently promoting their single ‘Dynamite’ with great success and their official comeback was announced a few hours ago with the record material ‘BE’.

Now, singers and rappers are not only making headlines for their musical comeback, they are also becoming trending for the latest Asia Society announcement, as K-pop idols will receive a major award at an awards ceremony.

BTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED FOR ITS INFLUENCE AND IMPACT ON THE 2020 ASIA GAME CHANGER AWARDS THIS NEXT OCTOBER 22.

Asia Society is a non-profit organization that seeks to communicate to the world the greatness of Asian culture. Daniel Russel of Asia Society revealed that the work of the Bangtan Boys will be recognized at the 2020 Asia Game Changer Awards this coming October 22.

The Asia Game Changer Awards 2020 is a ceremony held every year in order to reward the efforts of different figures, movements, companies and organizations that represent different areas of great importance for the Asian continent such as: politics, business, culture and education.

