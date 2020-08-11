BTS to appear on I-LAND Korean classes with Big Hit Edu

Mnet has shown a trailer for BTS’s appearance on the I-LAND show, which you can watch below:

On the other hand, it has been revealed that Big Hit Edu has signed a contract with the Korea Foundation (KF) and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies to spread the teaching of Korean in the world with Learn! KOREAN with BTS.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

Waaa Bang-PD & crew … he really gets the most out of these guys … they don’t just sing, dance and trade … they’ll conquer the world in every way possible … who knows … next build the tallest skyscraper .. 😁😎🤩

Bangtan spreads Korean culture and language around the world! 💜

This is a cool and fun idea and TinyTAN is already helping!

I can’t stop looking at J-Hope. When she walks she appears to be wearing platform shoes. 😆

It’s not that I don’t like BTS. But if I’m going to take a language course at a high-level college or university, I expect a serious level of learning. The fact that they choose to include this makes it feel like they are trivializing the course and just waiting for someone to like BTS right now.

I can’t wait to see their appearance on I-land, the trainees’ reaction will be priceless ❤😂

What did you think of the I-LAND trailer with BTS? Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks with your friends!



