BTS to appear on Disney Channel’s ARDYs Summer Playlist

BTS, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and more artists will be part of this event organized by Disney. The Disney Channel show will honor teachers and feature great music figures including BTS.

Radio Disney will take to the screens of the Disney Channel for an hour to present their ARDYs Summer Playlist , a special event to honor teachers for their hard work and give them recognition through the Heroes for Change award .

The work of these workers always influences the future of the world, so it is important that it be done with commitment and in the right way. To recognize their effort, the Disney Channel will air ARDYs Summer Playlist , an event that will feature the virtual appearance of incredible music and entertainment figures.

Among the confirmed artists appearing within this show are Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Sia, Sofia Carson, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha Sabrina Carpenter, Echosmith and BTS , but the list goes on. WOW!

ARDYs Summer Playlist will air on July 10 on the Disney Channel during the following times:

7:00 PM – Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador

8:00 PM – Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico

9:00 PM – Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Cuba, Dominican Republic

10:00 PM – Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina

3:00 AM – Spain

BTS recently broke a major YouTube likes record with Boy With Luv’s MV, did you hear about it?



