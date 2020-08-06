BTS: This phrase from Jungkook is a literary test

Through social networks they released a phrase from BTS’s Jungkook that appeared in a literature test.

BTS’s Jungkook is such a charming boy just like the other members of the K-Pop group, so ARMY loves sharing photos and videos of his favorite idols, but one post caught the girls’ attention.

Everything seems to indicate that the 22-year-old member of the South Korean boy band has become a true conqueror and heartthrob for his fans, because in addition to his vocal talent and his movements, he is also a boy who inspires with his phrases.

Since Jungkook was part of the most popular group in the music industry, his fans have closely followed his activities, and that is why they decided to share an unforgettable phrase by the South Korean singer.

BTS’s Jungkook and his popular phrase

Through social networks they announced that one of Jungkook’s phrases appeared in a literature test in Vietnam, where he made it clear that the rapper prefers to live with passion, because at his young age he has surprised the ARMY with his great talent.

🌙 「Tʀᴀᴅ」| @BTS_twt |

Parece que frases de BTS, específicamente de 🐰🐥🐹 aparecieron en el examen de literatura de 7mo grado en Vietnam 🇻🇳 "Prefiero morir que vivir sin pasión" — #Jungkook

"Deberías sonreír siempre en la vida" — #Jin

↓

[#MTVHottest BTS] pic.twitter.com/8B1fuXc9K9 — 「 ☾ ℒ𝓊𝓃𝓃 ⁷ 」 (@minletmeknow) August 6, 2020

In addition to the phrase that appeared in that literature exam, you can also see in the publication a phrase from another member of the boy band, because they used the phrase from Jin: “You should always smile at life.”

Jungkook causes a furor on social media

Just by seeing the beautiful face of Jungkook, one of the favorite idols of the K-Pop group, he drives the ARMY crazy, so on several occasions the girls have noticed every detail of the evolution of their body, in addition to their unforgettable phrases.

The member of the South Korean band is such a perfect boy, because his admirers have mentioned this on several occasions, so we have no doubt that his phrases also melt the hearts of ARMY, are you fascinated by the phrases of the South Korean singer?



