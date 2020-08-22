BTS: This is what Suga thinks of his new song, Dynamite

Suga, the rapper of BTS, has revealed what the new single of the famous K-Pop group means.

Global sensation BTS surprised their fans on Friday by releasing a digital single “Dynamite” ahead of their album’s scheduled release later this year and the ARMY is still waiting to hear Suga’s take on this new song. around the world in such a short time.

The track is unprecedentedly recorded in English, something they have never tried before, since their debut seven years ago. During the K-Pop group’s new hit show, leader RM explained that it was indeed a new challenge for them.

“We never released a song before the official album release or in English, and frankly, it wasn’t our plan either,” he said.

“But while recording for our next album, we thought that the energy of this track was very funny and appropriate, and considering the current situation around the world, we wanted to enjoy it as quickly as possible with as many people as possible.”

As another novelty, the song was released at 1 p.m. KST instead of the usual 6 p.m. Considering the nature of the song, it seems like a strategic plan to maximize its performance on the music charts abroad, a situation that was achieved with great ease due to the ARMY.

The band has recently been busy with their reality show “In the SOOP” which will hit the airwaves earlier this week. They are also looking towards the release of “Break the Silence: The Movie” and their album, which will be released this year as planned, member Jimin said at the presentation.

This is what Suga thinks of Dynamite

Min Yoon-gi, better known by their stage names Suga and Agust D, BTS’s South Korean rapper, songwriter, producer, model, and dancer, has said that the new song is upbeat and with a message of confidence and happiness. It is as if after falling to the ground you are trying to get up again. So is this song.



