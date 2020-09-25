BTS: This is the time that Jin possibly wakes up every day

Early riser or lazy? Find out what time Jin and the rest of the BangTan idols get up every morning.

Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook do almost everything together, from acting to eating to napping. Still, these BTS members have quite different schedules and sleep habits. Here’s what we know about the artists behind songs like “Boy With Luv” and “Dynamite.”

What time do BTS members usually wake up?

Each of the BTS members has quite different sleep schedules, but thanks to the Weverse videos, fans learned more about what time these idols usually wake up.

According to Amino Apps, J-Hope is the member with the most consistent sleep patterns, often waking up around 8 a.m.

According to K-pop Map, as the leader of the group, RM is usually one of the members who wakes up first. As a result, it has a few different methods to wake up each artist. As one of the most sleepers, for V, he has to take off the blanket. For Jimin and Jungkook, turn on the light.

ARMY has investigated and discovered that in the case of Jin, the idol wakes up two hours before the rest of his peers, so theories lead to the BangTan Boy possibly waking up every morning between 6 and 7 a.m .; Although it is not entirely confirmed, since the fans consider that perhaps these schedules changed with the quarantine.

BTS works very hard for their return to the stage

Before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the BTS members spent time abroad, promoting Map of the Soul: 7. They also planned to embark on a world tour together, stopping in Europe and multiple locations in the United States. .

Since August 2020, the members of BTS have been hard at work, releasing and promoting their chart-leading single “Dynamite.” That includes performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, submitting your video from South Korea.

However, while on tour, these guys presumably have weird sleeping habits and patterns. To perform abroad, they often switch time zones, which makes their sleep schedules quite sporadic. This is why they often take some naps when and where they can.

Over the years, fans learned a little more about these artists and their sleeping habits. It’s no surprise to fans that RM often stays up late working on music, while V stays up late broadcasting live with fans. Suga tries to sleep as much as possible.

For an interview, some fans noticed that Suga was falling asleep. During a separate interview, the K-pop group was asked what three words best describe them. For Suga, the three words he chose were eat, sleep, and work.

However, before their stardom, these members had quite unique ways of sleeping and relaxing. BTS’s youngest member Jungkook shared how he used to sleep during a November 2019 episode of BANGTANTV.

🐰 "I bought a pillow because I don't have one "

🐹 "You don't have any pillow ?!?"

“I don’t have a pillow at home,” he shared, according to a translation, before letting fans and his bandmates know how he usually sleeps. “I roll up the towels.” Do you think the BTS guys have already gotten used to the different schedules of each place they visit?



