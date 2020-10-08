BTS: This is the real meaning of “Dynamite”

BTS is sweeping this 2020 with their hit “Dynamite”, but this wouldn’t be the case if it weren’t for the intention and meaning that the idols wanted for the song.

“Dynamite”, BTS’s first English single, has been dominating the charts and the hearts of ARMY members since its release.

It’s a really good song! And it’s definitely another step for BTS to become a global force band.

But what is “Dynamite” about? What kinds of things can we glean from the lyrics of the song, which was released in August? There are all kinds of little nods and interesting parts within “Dynamite.”

After all, every self-respecting superfan needs to learn the true meaning behind music, right?

BTS put their best into “Dynamite”

In an Apple Music interview with BTS, RM shared that the song is “made of positive vibes, energy, hope, love, purity, everything.”

Given how bad 2020 has gone in terms of the pandemic, among other things, it makes sense that BTS wants to share a song that is the opposite of the severity of the year that has permeated everyone.

This is especially reflected in the opening lyrics that Jungkook sings, “Because I, I, am in the stars tonight / So watch me bring the fire and light the night.”

These lyrics also make up the chorus, which simply reflects that message of happiness and positivity that BTS wants their lyrics to show.

Additionally, BTS also throws nods to various pop culture icons, as they have become, around the world. Some of those who receive recognition on “Dynamite” are: “LeBron James, the Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, King Kong.”

So clearly one of the BTS members is a fan of the excellent horror B movies about giant apes.

“Dynamite” is for dancing and having fun

It’s a song that, like the disco music of yesteryear, is designed so that you just want to dance and feel good doing it.

In the lyrics of “Dynamite”, BTS reflects the attitude with: “Because ah, ah, I’m in the stars tonight / So watch me bring the fire and light the night / Shining through the city with a little funk and soul / So I’ll light it up like dynamite, woah. ”

It’s that call to try to have fun or remember the days when it felt easier to have that definitely makes “Dynamite” quite uplifting.

Suga told Elle that BTS wants “Dynamite” to be a song that helps others during 2020, which has been, for many, a pretty terrible year.

He asked his bandmates the question: “What can we do now, what can we do really well?” And the answer is that the Bangtan Boys make great music. It definitely worked.

After knowing all of this, it’s no surprise that BTS spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Dynamite,” as well as all the records the song broke and all the new ARMY members that made it. band got since its launch.



