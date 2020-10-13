BTS: This is Jin’s personality, you will be surprised!

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, has a personality similar to that of another idol. See what it’s about!

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test is all the rage these days. Many people around the world have been tested to find out which of the 16 personality types they are. Some even find the results to be terrifyingly accurate when describing their personality traits.

BTS, like various K-pop idols, have also jumped on the MBTI train. But ARMY was surprised to learn that the personality of the oldest BangTan Boys member is the same as another idol in the group.

View this post on Instagram 석지닝 A post shared by JIN (@jin.bts) on Apr 4, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

Jin and Suga have the same personality according to the test

According to Koreaboo, Jin and Suga share the same personality type: INTP. This is considered a rare type, representing less than 5% of the world’s population.

INTPs are introverts, which means they get energy from being alone. They can also be remarkably quiet when in a large group, which is something Suga’s fans can probably attest to about the BTS rapper.

Despite their lack of words at times, INTPs often have a lot on their minds. They are able to seek new ideas and solutions to their problems out of the box. INTPs can also be very creative and imaginative.

It seems that Seokjin and Yoongi have a lot more in common than their love of music. K-pop idols continue to win over audiences with their amazing performances as they dominate the stage with the rest of their peers.

BTS continues to prepare their new album “BE”, while enjoying the triumph of their first English single “Dynamite”, which continues to lead the music popularity charts and ensuring their new album broke several records. Do you think Jin and Suga are very similar in personality? Do you think that idols have changed their way of being over the years?



