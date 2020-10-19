BTS: This is how Jin looked in his youth

Before I became one of the most famous men in K-pop, BTS’s Jin developed as a beauty model.

Let’s take a little trip back in time… Did you know that Jin from the famous group BTS once modeled for Korean beauty brand Etude House? It happened in the same year that BTS debuted, but only a few months before!

While searching for some updates from BTS, we came across Etude House’s Twitter post from February 2013, where a young and cuddly Jin was endorsing the brand’s Good Guy BB cream. How the Worldwide Handsome has changed!

[모맨트st.착한남자] 힙합 아이돌 그룹 방탄소년단 '진' 평소 모맨트st 착한남자 비비&왁스로 티 안나게 촉촉 빛나는 피부와 볼륨감 있는 투블럭 컷으로 스타일링한데요~뭘 좀 아는군! 멋진 음악 기대할게~♥ pic.twitter.com/dLDBb6pS — 에뛰드 (@etudeplay) February 17, 2013

And just to confirm that it is actually our beloved idol, here is another tweet from the group that from that same year began to share the news that the oldest member of the band was part of the k-beauty brand campaign .

Hey you can find Jin on Etude's facebook now. OMG.. XD http://t.co/QsffL18f — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 17, 2013

Jin was “fought” by entertainment agencies

Did you know that he was also discovered by SM Entertainment but escaped from them? Understandable, because I was * super * young at the time.

When he became a college freshman, Big Hit Entertainment reached out to him, and as they say, the rest is history.

Now Seokjin along with his fellow BangTan are among the most important idols in K-pop. The unmatched beauty of the oldest member of BTS managed to conquer the public from the beginning.

But also, his voice and charisma on stage have driven fans crazy who pay whatever it takes to see the South Korean boys at a live concert (well, before the coronavirus pandemic).

Jin has also had a great reception as a solo artist. ARMY has undoubtedly given him their full support during the years that they have remained in the k-pop group.

BTS recently performed at the Billboard Music Awards and is currently preparing for their new album, “BE.” Do you think Jin has changed a lot over the years? Do you think he should continue modeling?



