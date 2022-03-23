BTS: They leak Jungkook’s grandmother’s address, ARMY is not happy

The Bangtan Sonyeondan fandom is currently very angry, as private information about the family members of one of the members has been revealed.

The Yeonje District city hall revealed the address of BTS Jungkook’s grandmother’s former home. All as a tourist strategy to attract more visitors to the town. This caused discontent not only with the fandom but with the residents of the area.

Many fans have always been curious to see ‘the houses of the stars’, however, revealing private information about non-celebrity relatives of idols is a great violation of people’s privacy.

Both ARMY and residents of the area are very upset about the situation.

THE MAP THAT INCLUDED JUNGKOOK’S GRANDMOTHER’S HOUSE

The Yeonje District Community Safety Council decided to publish a map with tourist attractions of Yeonsan Village, where JK’s grandmother lived. For the members of the council, it seemed an interesting idea to include the houses of celebrities as attractions, so in an area of ​​​​the map they included the phrase ‘The house where BTS’s Jungkook’s grandmother lived (currently empty)’.

However, some media reports that the action was done without asking permission from Jungkook or the residents of Yeonsan. Since it is a neighborhood for older people, many residents have complained about the number of people who have flocked to the place.

For many, this has become an invasion of privacy and calm. Since young people ask the residents the exact location of the house, since it is not marked on the map.

ARMY IS NOT HAPPY ABOUT THE LEAKED INFORMATION

ARMY around the world has spoken out against the city council deciding to share private information about relatives of Jungkook from BTS. Since their relatives are not celebrities, this is a violation of their privacy.

On the internet, many users have mentioned that the council members who shared the information are crazy, also that they have crossed the line.

So far, neither HYPE nor Jungkook have commented on the matter. There have also been no reports of the Yeonje city council changing the map or apologizing.

