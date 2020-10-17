BTS: These are some of Jungkook’s favorite things

From food to his favorite western singers, here are some of the things Jungkook likes best from the group BTS.

A few years ago, Jungkook wanted to be a badminton player. But he was influenced by G Dragon and began to aspire to become a singer. He is currently the member of the band BTS, one of the most popular and the most loved idol and is known in various countries.

He was eliminated from Superstar K season 3, but disappointment turned to happiness when he received offers from seven agencies to cast him.

Jungkook was the youngest member of the group BangTan Sonyeondan to join at the age of 15. And although at first he was the shyest member of the band, over the years he has become a blast for his millions of fans called ARMY.

That is why here we leave you some information about the famous Golden Maknae of BTS, that if you have been a fan of the South Korean group for several years you may know almost all these things, which are Jungkook’s favorites.

What are Jungkook’s favorite things?

His favorite color is black and red, as he believes it highlights Hip Hop. When it comes to food, he loves milk, donuts, pork, cheese, melons, and more.

He is a huge foodie, but when he was dieting to lose weight, he used to eat only a portion of his food, and whenever he craved sweets like donuts, he never ate them, but was satisfied with their smell.

Jungkook is very lively and enthusiastic. He is a huge anime fan and loves Shugo Chara! He also enjoys photography and video editing, in fact on several occasions his own K-pop peers have praised him as an amazing visual artist.

Other than that, Jungkook is a huge fan of Ariana Grande and even attended her concert. He is also a follower of Charlie Puth with whom he performed on We Don’t Talk Anymore at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in 2018. Did you know these facts about Kookie? What other favorite thing about JK do you think we missed?



