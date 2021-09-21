BTS: The Whole Story Behind ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’

BTS idols have shocked the world with their different songs, do you already know ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ and its true meaning?

Many BTS songs have become iconic for the group and undoubtedly manage to captivate the hearts of millions of fans who do not stop supporting the group, what history does the song ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ have?

With their different songs, Bangtan Sonyeondan has managed to accumulate triumphs, reaching their dreams and goals until they reach the place where they are; all thanks to the great talents of the idols of the K-Pop band and all the support they have received throughout their history.

Nowadays, its popularity transcends any limit and frontier, having fans in absolutely all parts of the world, ARMY reaches out globally to show all the love, support, and admiration for BTS ; All the work and effort of the idols is worth it to see how happy they make each fan .

With many songs , Bangtan shares his feelings and puts all his heart into ARMY, so it is interesting to know more about some of his compositions, and this time, we will know all the history and secrets of ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ .

ALL ABOUT ‘BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS’, ONE OF BTS’S MOST POPULAR SONGS

On October 10, 2016, the Bangtan Boys delighted the world with a single called ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’, the melody of this song was written by Jimin and featured Japanese and Korean versions, while in the lyrics, they participated RM , Suga and J-Hope ; This song represented great achievements for Bangtan as they broke their first record of reproductions, achieving 10 million in just 42 hours was the first K-Pop video to achieve them in that time.

In the official MV of this song, we can see a somewhat different concept that could be even disturbing but very interesting in which the ideas of destiny , reality , life, and death are explored .

The song is about sacrificing everything to achieve your deepest desires, be it, love, success, or anything else; As for BTS , the composition reflects the band’s willingness to pursue their dreams to the fullest despite having to deal with the dark temptations that come their way.

WHAT DOES THE BTS SONG ‘BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS’ SAY IN ENGLISH?

The English translation of the lyrics of ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ by BTS is as follows:

[Intro: Jimin, Jung Kook]

My blood, sweat, tears, and my last dance

Take it all away

My blood, sweat, tears, and my cold breath

Take it all away

My blood, sweat, and tears

[Verse 1: SUGA, RM, j-hope]

My blood, sweat, and tears

My body, mind, and soul

I know well they’re all yours

This is a spell that will punish me

Peaches and cream, sweeter than sweet

Chocolate cheeks and chocolate wings

But your wings are the devil’s

There is a bitter next to your sweet

Kiss me, it’s okay if it hurts

Just make it as tight

As that I can’t feel the pain anymore

Baby, it’s okay if I get drunk

I’ll drink you in deep now

Deep into my throat

The whiskey that is you

[Chorus: V, Jung Kook, j-hope]

My blood, sweat, tears, and my last dance

Take it all away

My blood, sweat, tears, and my cold breath

Take it all away

Want it more and more

More and more

Want it more and more

More and more, more, more

Want it more and more

More and more

Want it more and more

More and more, more, more

[Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA]

It doesn’t matter if it hurts

Tie me up so I can’t escape

Hold me tight and shake me up

So that I can’t come to my senses

Kiss me on the lips

A secret just between the two of us

Deeply poisoned by the jail of you

I cannot worship anyone but you and I knew

The grail was poisoned but I drank it anyway

[Chorus: Jimin, V, j-hope]

My blood, sweat, tears, and my last dance

Take it all away

My blood, sweat, tears, and my cold breath

Take it all away

Want it more and more

More and more

Want it more and more

More and more, more, more

Want it more and more

More and more

Want it more and more

More and more, more, more

[Bridge: V, Jung Kook, Jin]

Kill me softly

Close my eyes with your caress

I can’t resist it anyway

I can’t even escape anymore

You are too sweet, too sweet

Because you are too sweet

[Outro: Jimin]

My blood, sweat, and tears

My blood, sweat, and tears

This song is great and represents many things for BTS , you can even identify with it at any time, all sacrifices can be painful but it also has its rewards, and fighting for what you want will always be worth it when you get it.