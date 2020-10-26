BTS: The types of intelligence that each member possesse

The kind of intelligence that BTS possesses, K-pop idols possess great abilities and mental skills that make them unique.

BigHit’s K-pop group is one of the most popular, its success has allowed them to have millionaire sales, break records and integrate thousands of ARMY to their ranks. Each of the members has excelled in dancing, singing and rap, they have also shown their talent for composition and musical production, but what is their type of intellect?

In the area of ​​psychology there is a theory created by the Harvard psychologist and professor, Howard Gardner, who published a book where he talks about multiple intelligence, until now, 8 to 12 types of intellect that people have have been identified, It is said that from childhood we have certain mental abilities that develop over time.

From a young age you may be inclined to drawing, painting, music, even mathematics and your type of intelligence is a great advantage in school and if the career you choose in college belongs to the same area. The types of intellect that exist are:

Mathematical logician

Linguistics

Space

Musical

Kinesthetic-body

Intrapersonal

Interpersonal

Naturalist.

Collaborative

Creative

Existential

EmotionalThe boys of BTS have developed one of them, which are part of their personality and talent within K-pop.

TYPE OF INTELLIGENCE POSSESSED BY BTS

At Halloween time, you can find out what type of couple costume is ideal for you and BTS according to your zodiac sign.

RM

He has intellectual skills in the linguistic-verbal and logical-mathematical area. It is no secret that he has great IQ and is a lover of the arts. The leader of BTS has a great facility to get along in public, it is not for nothing that his speeches inspire ARMY and he composes large letters, he is also smart with numbers.

Suga

His intellect is of the Intrapersonal type, Yoongi has the ability to know his internal environment, not for nothing his alter ego Agust D is crude and direct, in addition to being praised by Halsey for being so deep with his lyrics and expressing emotions and thoughts with clarity.

V

His intellect is interpersonal, Taehyung is usually an outgoing boy, not for nothing has a large list of famous friends, because he has the ability to empathize with people, his heart is warm and he communicates easily.

Jungkook

Musical, the idol has the intellect of the artist, it is not strange that despite being so young he has achieved fame with BTS, in addition, lyrics such as My Time and Your Eyes Tell have shown Jungkook’s sensitivity for music. He is also intelligent in the body and kinesthetic area.

Jin

He has the great quality of being supportive with others, something that fits perfectly with him, since he is the oldest of the members, Jin has an intellect that allows him to worry about others, take care of them and be the responsible head of the group.

J-Hope

Bodily and kinesthetic, it is not for nothing that he is the main dancer alongside Jimin. J-Hope has the ability to express hisself through her body in a delicate and precise way.

Jimin

He also shares collaborative intelligence, cares for others and is supportive, even Namjoon considers him a kind-hearted member due to the attention he gives to others, let’s remember that he even once helped an ARMY to seek treatment for his disease.



