BTS: The time Jin told Stephen Colbert to paint his hair

Interviews with BTS are always fun as the members tend to say strange things like when Jin told Stephen Colbert to paint his hair.

Jin made the audience who watched the BTS interview on The Late Show laugh when he suggested Stephen Colbert dye his hair pink to radically change his look.

“Paint your hair pink and every day, smile,” Jin mentioned.

Every interview that BTS has given to the press makes more and more people join their fan club as it is impossible not to smile with these young Koreans full of enthusiasm and good vibes.

Interview with BTS

It is enough to dive into the Youtube comments of the BTS interviews to notice that many people become ARMY due to their energy, charisma and way of talking about their fans.

Another point that people highlight in BTS is their great education because in the video on The Late Show it is observed how patients wait for the host to sit down so that they too can accommodate.

Another common denominator is the intense energy of J-Hope whom they describe as “the one who lights up the group”, since all the time he is dancing, smiling and sending words of love to the ARMY.

Another thing that stands out in the boy band is that they make a lot of effort to be able to speak English since usually the one who speaks and translates the most is RM but everyone has started to loosen up more and more.

Besides that their last song “Dynamite”, is in full English, making it clear that the seven young people are trying their hardest to be as good as RM in interviews.



