BTS: The rapper who plagiarized Suga is back

The rapper who plagiarized a Suga song has again caused controversy, as this time he appeared to make fun of the BTS idol.

Rapper Alllex Black, who a few months ago was accused of plagiarizing Suga’s ‘Daechwita’ song, is now back, not to apologize to the BTS rapper, but to make fun of him.

The Ukrainian rapper Alllex Black was accused of plagiarizing the song that Suga released with his pseudonym Agust D, the song of the Ukrainian rapper ’10k’ sounded very similar and now Alllex is in controversy when publishing videos breaking posters with the image of the musician of Big Hit Entertainment.

In August 2020, ARMY joined on social networks to denounce the alleged plagiarism of a song, the Ukrainian rapper Alllex Black had published the song ’10k’ on YouTube, the track had enough musical elements that resembled ‘Daechwita’ by Agust D .

The Big Hit Entertainment company published a legal warning to let Alllex Black know that they were analyzing the plagiarism case and the official ‘10k’ video was taken down due to multiple complaints.

Alllex Black continued to publish his musical works on different platforms and through Instagram the rapper posted images of him tied up in a forest in protest, even tagging the entertainment company Big Hit.

Now, Alllex Black and his friend Egor are being involved in a new controversy, as both shared videos mocking and tearing posters with the image of Agust D.

The rapper tore up Suga’s photos

Alllex Black’s account on Instagram is private, but his friend Egor’s is not. A few hours ago the boy shared two videos where he and Black seem to be dancing, tearing up Suga posters and listening to ‘10k’.

In one of the clips, Suga’s photograph appears with the caption ‘Alllex Black – 10k’ and Egor says:

“This is not the real one, it is not the original, do not listen to it” it reads.

Egor tears up the photo of BTS’s Suga and then pulls the same image out of his sweatshirt, but now it can be read ‘Agust D – Daechwita’. The person who recorded it was Alllex Black. The video already has more than 80 thousand reproductions.

ARMY has asked that these videos be sent to Big Hit’s emails and other BTS fans are commenting on Alllex’s friend’s posts. Netizens created the hashtags #DaechiwitaByAgustD and #AlllexBlackPlagiarism to get more people to join the conversation.



