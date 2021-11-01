BTS: The Most Jealous Members According To Their Zodiac Signs

Each of the members of BTS has different signs of the zodiac, which marks their behavior, who is the most jealous of the band?

Who are the most jealous BTS members according to their zodiac signs? Find out all about the behavior of idols according to their stars and discover a hidden side.

The idols of BTS have shown us their passion for making music, their communication with each other, the way they complement each other and even their daily conviction, but in their personality they stand out for being jealous?

Jealousy is natural in all human beings and one way to find out if they have this characteristic is through their zodiac signs; According to experts, they determine the way we behave and perceive the world.

Next, we will tell you the most jealous zodiac signs and if the members of BTS enter the list, is it that your bias is someone jealous or is it a relaxed boy who does not experience this emotion with such intensity?

THE MOST JEALOUS BTS MEMBERS ACCORDING TO THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THEIR ZODIAC SIGNS

Specialists point out that the most jealous zodiac signs are: Scorpio, Pisces, Aries, Capricorn and Leo. On the list, only two guys from BTS are ruled under these stars.

Taehyung is Capricorn: The V sign is peaceful and calm, but when his intuition notices that things are not right or he notices strange situations, that’s when he brings out the jealous side of him. Search until you find the truth.

Suga is Pisces: The rapper’s sign would be the second on the list of the most jealous, it is believed that they are deeply analytical and if they are jealous of their partner, friends or family, they do it in an intelligent way. They are very suspicious.

Remember: These are only characteristics of the zodiac signs and it is not a fact that guys are jealous.

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS OF BTS? THE K-POP BAND

The rest of the zodiac signs of Bangtan Sonyeondan singers and rappers are not identified as jealous, they have some qualities and defects that make them unique.

The BTS signs are: Jimin is Libra, J-Hope is Aquarius, Jin is Sagittarius, RM is Virgo, Jungkook is Virgo, Taehyung is Capricorn, and Suga is Pisces. Do you share a sign with any of them?