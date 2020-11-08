BTS: The cutest person for Jimin fans

The fan said that Jimin was reading throughout the flight and the BTS member even arranged the blanket and pillow on his seat before exiting the plane.

It was recently discovered that BTS member Jimin is kind and dear to his fans and we have given you all the details on La Verdad Noticias.

During an episode of Problem Child in House that aired on November 3, a question about Jimin was posed during the quiz segment.

The question was, “What did BTS’s Jimin do for the flight attendant on the plane after realizing he was his fan?” Guest Aiki shared that he was a fan of BTS and answered the question.

He revealed that Jimin had given his his autograph.

The answer was a story that was revealed by a Chinese fan via Weibo in January of last year.

He was a flight attendant and said he met Jimin on a flight to Los Angeles when BTS was on their world tour.

The fan said that Jimin was reading throughout the flight and the BTS member even arranged the blanket and pillow on his seat before exiting the plane.

He was a fan of Jimin but was unable to request an autograph due to the rules for flight attendants.

Jimin was nice to a stewardess

Jimin found out that he was a fan of his, so he left his a special gift on his seat. He left his autograph for the flight attendant on his seat when he left. When the fan story was revealed, many other fans were able to see Jimin’s love and heart towards his fans.

This story was revealed through the “Troubled Child at Home” program after more than a year. Many fans were touched by the singer’s kind actions off camera when no one was looking.

Born on October 13, 1995, Park Ji-min, better known by his stage name Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer.

In 2013, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the Big Hit Entertainment record label.

Jimin Biography

Park Ji-min was born on October 13, 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. His immediate family includes his mother, father, and a younger brother.

As a child, he attended Busan Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan High School. During high school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned to dance popping and locking.

Before becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was an outstanding student in the modern dance department. After a teacher suggested that he audition with an entertainment company, he took him to Big Hit Entertainment.

Once he passed auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School and graduated in 2014.



