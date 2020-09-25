BTS: The collaboration SUGA wanted and could NOT be

Despite how much BTS idol Suga wanted him, he was unable to collaborate with well-known rapper T.I.

Suga released his second mixtape, D-2, on May 22, much like his first mixtape of 2016, he released the second under the pseudonym Agust D to differentiate it from his work as Suga in BTS.

The mixtape featured collaborations from BTS’s RM, Kim Jong-wan, MAX, and Niihwa, but despite the incredible results, Suga recently revealed that he hoped to collaborate with rapper T.I. on D-2, although it didn’t work out in the end.

BTS on their new album

On September 14, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared on the radio show “Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp.” On the radio show, the BTS members discussed the success of their single “Dynamite” and their upcoming album.

“It will come out this year. There isn’t much time left, “Suga said about the group’s future album according to Soompi.

“We are almost done working on it. I think it will be out by the end of the year. “Jimin added.” This is exclusive information, but the music is a bit better than ‘Dynamite’. “V then joked,” To give a surprising spoiler, the songs are three to four long minutes “.

Suga wanted to collaborate with T.I.

During the MBC FM4U radio show, BTS was also asked about their musical influences. Suga said that Epik High and T.I. they were two of him.

“Originally I was going to do a remix with T.I. for my mixtape, but it didn’t work out, “Suga said.

Jin then said that the BTS members were his biggest influence.

“The people who have really been a big influence on me are the guys from BTS. It was thanks to them that I started making music and was also able to write songs,” he said. “Also, since they are the ones who often sing next to me. They have been the biggest influence on me. ”

What MAX thought about working with BTS’s Suga

Although Suga or rather Agust D, ended up without collaborating with T.I. On D-2, he collaborated with MAX on the song “Burn It”. The two also collaborated on “Blueberry Eyes” from MAX’s Color Vision album. In an interview with Buzzfeed, MAX detailed what it was like to collaborate on “Blueberry Eyes” with Suga.

“I just sent you the full album. I basically said, ‘Here are all the songs, tell me what you want to be on and I’ll make it work. I’m grateful to have you on any song.’ And he liked ‘Blueberry Eyes’. I’d already written the song so I think that’s probably It helped the message, because it was very clear that there was a sweet, loving, dream world, ‘”he told Buzzfeed.

He also said that working with BTS idol Suga helped him learn that music transcends language.

“With Suga having language is not an obstacle, because you come from the same emotional place. Going to Korea: all that trip changed my life. It made me realize what songs people connect with, not necessarily because of the specific lyrics, but because of what’s behind it, “MAX said. “That transcends language. That collaboration taught me a lot and it was very special. “



