BTS: The best tik toks dedicated to Jimin

Tik Tok has become a place to find a lot of material dedicated to the boys of BTS and especially Jimin.

Tik Tok has become one of the popular platforms for Internet users, where they can upload from lipsync, challenges and even to collect the best moments of their favorite idol.

Jimin has been the favorites of many ARMYs by proving to be a fun and energetic person, being one of the members of the band with the best humor and eager to entertain their fans during each of their presentations.

A few months ago, it was revealed that there was an alleged twin of Jimin who went viral on Tik tok, the boy posted videos accompanied by music, but his resemblance to the interpreter of “Promise” is impressive, to the extent that many Internet users they were yelling at him to cover the idol.

Jimin shows like never before on Tik Tok

This platform has also been the favorite place of the ARMY to show off their best compilations of fun and sexy moments of the member of BTS.

In one of the most famous videos of the South Korean, he is shown holding his gaze at the camera, while holding back laughter, in this video the fandom is challenged to have eye contact with the boy for 14 seconds.

Another of the favorite topics of the users of the social network, is to put together iconic moments of their presentations and in a famous tik tok a fragment of one of the best known choreographies of the idol is shown, where he is also shown the most sexy in an extravagant outfit.

But without a doubt, the videos that are most shown in trends are those that show Jimin in his moments of madness and fun with his fellow BTS members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook, where he is put in I manifest the fun personality of the also dancer. Which one do you like the most?



