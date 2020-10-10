BTS, the best moments of Map Of The Soul ON: E concert

On the first day of BTS’s Map Of The Soul ON: E online concert, between songs, incredible scenery and iconic performances, the K-pop band wowed ARMY with their talent and presence, check out the highlights of the show.

The boys of BTS presented the show Map Of The Soul ON: E, the concert was broadcast online, so the audience of the group was international, once again demonstrating the popularity and fame that the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ have.

The show of the boy band originally from South Korea was full of music, the repertoire of the concert belongs to the record material ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, a production that premiered in early 2020.

Netizens gathered on different social networks to share their first impressions of the Bangtan Boys show with the hashtag #MapOfTheSoulOne, which continues to be a trend on Twitter.

This time we bring you the best moments of Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM in Map Of The Soul ON: E. Relive the amazing concert and don’t miss performances by Korean pop singers and rappers.

THE BEST MOMENTS OF THE MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E CONCERT BY BTS:

BTS and their looks

An important part for BTS concerts are the looks, since they complement the aesthetics of the show and in the Map Of The Soul ON: E online show, they could not miss the elegant and fantastic outfits.

UGH! from BTS’s rap line

RM, Suga and J-Hope presented ARMY with an iconic performance of ‘UGH!’ On Map Of The Soul ON: E, the setting was over a boxing ring and the rappers of the Big Hit Entertainment boy group wore robes creating a more real aura on stage.

Filter by Jimin

ARMY! After months of waiting, BTS fans were finally able to witness the performance of ‘Filter’, a song performed by Jimin that is characterized by a combination of Latin sounds. The Beyond The Scene singer took the palms of ARMY by performing his track accompanied by incredible choreography.

Suga’s Shadow

Suga’s performance of the song ‘Shadow’ was unforgettable, the K-pop idol changed his costumes during the performance, adding elements of surprise to his show, his voice sounded powerful and energetic.

EGO by J-Hope

Hoseok showed fans some great choreography, the stage was adorned with many items reminiscent of the song’s original MV such as cars, colorful signs, and motorcycles. J-Hope flooded the stage with a performance of ‘EGO’.

Jin Moon

Jin’s song ‘Moon’ show had a magnificent setting, inspired by the famous book ‘The Little Prince’ by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The oldest member of the K-pop band performed his track with great feeling, winning the hearts of viewers.

Repertoire

All of the songs that the Bangtan Boys performed for ARMY on Map Of The Soul ON: E had surprises like great sets, backup dancers, and dance solos that allowed BTS’s singers and rappers to shine on stage.

BTS’s interaction with ARMY

One thing that could not be missing from BTS’s Map Of The Soul ON: E online concert is the interaction of the 7 idols with their fans from all over the world, the K-pop artists sent some emotional messages to ARMY. What was your favorite part of the Bangtan Boys’ Map Of The Soul ON: E concert?



