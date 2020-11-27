BTS: The 6 Reasons Anyone Would Fall In Love With RM

Here are six reasons why anyone could fall in love with BTS’s RM.

If you’re already an ARMY at heart, you’ll agree with these six important reasons why anyone could easily fall in love with BTS’s RM.

If you think there are more reasons to love him, leave them in the comment box below

Reasons to fall in love with RM

1.- Soul of a leader – RM

RM has always shown that he has a leadership attitude, so much so that he has even been named as such in the group. In all the interviews with BTS, this young man is the one who is in charge of starting the dialogue and telling about his future plans and achievements.

2.- MR intelligence

It is enough to see any interview with BTS to realize that RM has great mental agility and is the only member of the boy band who speaks perfect English.

3.- Fashion sense

RM has also been named as one of the current fashion icons, each garment that the handsome Korean uses is always replicated in various parts of the world, that is why he has contracts with different millionaire brands such as Gucci or FILA.

4.- Bank account

Each of the members of BTS has a millionaire bank account, a few years ago, their fortune was valued at 8 million dollars (each) but surely after having broken several records during the last two years, it has increased.

5.- Vocal talent

RM usually focuses on rap, this beautiful idol has a natural talent for singing and in BTS songs it is very easy to distinguish his voice, without a doubt he was born to be a singer and has polished his voice throughout his career.

6.- Great body

Rap Monster is the tallest of the group and no one can deny that he has an envious body and although he does not show it off many times, this beautiful young man has a very marked abdomen that the entire ARMY enchants.



