BTS: That’s how Jungkook spends his free time.

BTS: Jungkook, the Golden Maknae, reveals his favorite activity to spend all his free time

BTS is currently busy promoting their hit English single “Dynamite”, as well as preparing for their next album, leaving the members with almost no downtime.

But when they have breaks, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook indulge in activities that help them relax and recharge. For the youngest member of the group, it is the dream that helps him recharge.

“The best way to recharge is by sleeping, and sleeping is important,” Jungkook revealed during an interview to promote his song “I’m On It,” according to Billboard.

However, the singer, known as BTS’s “golden maknae,” lamented that he doesn’t sleep much. The 23-year-old’s other hobbies include video editing and photography.

The hobbies of BTS idols

Jungkook’s fellow BTS members had different responses, with V and Jimin saying that fans give them energy and J-Hope revealing that laughter was the best way to recharge. RM and Jin have the same method of eating and sleeping, but the BTS leader prefers reading to playing, unlike the older member.

BTS rapper Suga, on the other hand, said that he is busy most of the day, joking that he would like to know how to recharge.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is one of the most popular members of the septet, becoming the most searched K-pop star on Google in the first half of 2020. He also ranked first for 22 out of 25 weeks with more than 628.57 searches. daily and has held the record since 2017.

Jungkook’s mega achievements

Jungkook made TikTok history last month after garnering the most hashtag views on the app, despite not having his own account.

The idol garnered 15.6 billion views on TikTok through the use of his hashtag, thereby beating out Indian movie star Salman Khan, who had amassed 15.5 billion views, with this feat.

200904 JUNGKOOK??? A WHOLE CULTURAL RESET OHMYGOD!! pic.twitter.com/4lNvFUcvrO — zira ⁷ 🍇 (@jeonsflirty) September 4, 2020

As of June, the South Korean singer’s videos had already garnered 10 billion views. Less than two months later, BTS’s dedicated fanbase ARMY viewed their clips 5 billion more times.

In addition to his popularity on TikTok, Jungkook also recently became the first idol to have more than 200 fancams, or videos focused on his performances, with more than 1 million views.

jeon jungkook worldwide IT boy pic.twitter.com/Y7aR4U1kBa — Sweetiepiee⁷ (@jeonss97) September 4, 2020

Jungkook’s birthday was another major event that saw an outpouring of love from BTS fans. The singer and music producer was honored on his birthday on September 1 with the hashtags #HappyBirthdayJungkook, #JungkookDay, and #StillWithJungkook, all of whom spent hours on Twitter’s trending list.

More than half of the 30 trending topics around the world that day were related to Jungkook, Teen Vogue noted.

Yes Jungkook birthday ad on TV 💜🙆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/REJx1EwcuH — First Sight 💜 (@firstsight_jk) September 2, 2020

What do you think of Jungkook’s hobby? Did you expect naps to be his favorite activity? Tell us in the comments.



