BTS Tells Their Quarantine Story On James Corden Show

Bangtan Sonyeondan idols found a creative way to portray their experiences throughout 2020 and present their new song. We tell you the details of the performance for Life Goes On.

One of the international programs that has given BTS several invitations has been The Late Late Show With James Corden, this program also featured the participation of the singers for a special in honor of the launch of BE and Life Goes On, a song that was presented with a very special clip.

2020 has been a difficult and very different year for most people, so Bangtan Sonyeondan presented a story of understanding through her performance on the show.

LIFE GOES ON PORTRAITS BTS’S STORY WITH A MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

The idols filmed a presentation for their new melody that takes place within the same room, but the transitions allow us to observe how what happens in that place is left behind as new scenes appear.

Life Goes On portrayed the process that idols and all people around the world have experienced this year, starting with the moment when the pandemic became known in the media and how the months began to pass in a different way, moving forward through the different seasons until December, which is about to begin.

Also, at the end we see the idols ready to shed their comfortable clothes and prepare to go on stage again, a moment that they and their fans look forward to.

