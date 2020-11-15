BTS teacher reveals the academic profile of idols

BTS is currently studying at the Hanyang Cybernetic University in South Korea, the 7 singers and rappers of the Big Hit Entertainment band are very intelligent, this is the testimony of one of the school teachers.

The members of Beyond The Scene discovered fame at a very young age, which allowed them to achieve their dreams quickly, but not everything in life is the stage and the music, so the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ decided to prepare in the related to school.

Suga, V, RM, J-Hope and Jimin are pursuing a Master of Business Administration with a focus on Advertising Media at Hanyang Cyber ​​University, the music stars had to take a thorough entrance exam to prove their skills and knowledge.

The idols began their training in July 2020, surprising many of their fans by their desire to want to improve themselves academically and setting an example for future generations. Wooow!

Recently, an ARMY who is a university student from Hanyang, had a chat with the teacher who interviewed BTS singers and rappers for their admission to the school, the academic revealed some aspects of the idols.

THIS WAS THE INTERVIEW OF BTS TO ENTER THE UNIVERSITY

ARMY said that the teacher was in charge of speaking personally with the idols to admit their admission to the master’s degree, she assured that the interpreters of ‘ON’ were shown as people who have very clear objectives.

The teacher commented that you could see their desire to study and learn more about the subject of Advertising Media, which is a topic that they want to put into practice in their career as world celebrities.

The Bangtan Boys are aware of the power of their voice, so they mentioned that they would like to participate and be agents of change within society, not only in South Korea, but also globally.

The teacher acknowledged that K-pop singer-songwriters are artists with a different personality than other stars he knows, their attitude is professional, they study and work simultaneously, which speaks highly of them.

