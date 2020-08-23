BTS talks about the true purpose of Dynamite’s songs

The Bangtan Boys talked about the expectations they had for ‘Dynamite’ and how ARMY always supports them in reaching their goals.

K-pop is one of the greatest musical phenomena on the planet, thousands of people are surprised by the aesthetics offered by Korean artists of boy and girl bands, which they complement with good tracks, record materials and various concepts

BTS surprised their fans with ‘Dynamite’, their first single completely singing in English, a song inspired by a retro style that combines a happy lyrics and a very funny melody, the idols revealed that their latest work aims to accompany their followers in the difficult process that humanity is going through.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, RM and Suga had a talk with Radio Disney, the singers and rappers of the Big Hit Entertainment company were questioned about various issues about the premiere of ‘Dynamite’, such as their goals and others records they want to achieve with this track.

The interviewer asked them:

Do you have a goal for ‘Dynamite’?

Namjoon quickly replied that they were a little scared, while Liam McEwan, the interviewer, told them that they should not fear anything, because ARMY supports them and always supports all their projects, so it should not be bad at all. Wooow.

Suga expressed that the only thing they want with their single is to comfort the heart of ARMY and enjoy their song, the rapper of the Bangtan Boys only hopes that his fans around the world can heal.

Park Jimin concluded by commenting that:

We didn’t prepare the song thinking of a record, we just want to console ARMY

Although the Korean pop idols wanted to comfort their fans, ARMY did their job very well and placed ‘Dynamite’ in trends on all social networks, breaking several marks that they themselves imposed, this reflects the popularity and success of the band led by RM.



